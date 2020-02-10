PowerTV: Twitter Delivers One Final F You To Tariq, The Most Hated Character In TV

Twitter Hates Tariq

The Power TV finale gave us the resolution to the season-long question: who killed Ghost? We finally found the answer and it was who most of us thought it was all along, smh. However, we got one final Ghost twist as he had a plan come together in the end. We won’t spoil any of it but just know the results are the same as we got every single week: Tariq is a POS and everyone hates him.

So as a reward for years of loyalty, not only do we get a predictable ending, but we are rewarded with a spinoff featuring Tariq, Tasha & Sax?! The 3 most annoying ppl on the show?!?! This is beyond me! #PowerFinale #PowerTV pic.twitter.com/L9DpKkwWkQ — Jeanette Leo (@nettiebaby102) February 10, 2020

So let’s look at even more of the worst slander he got this week as we big one final farewell to this trash a** fictional human.