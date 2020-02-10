Future Asks For Potential Child Support To Be Lowered As Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Requests Temporary Support (Exclusive)

Eliza Reign Sued Future Over Paternity & Support Of Her Baby Daughter

Future has asked a judge to keep his potential child support payments to alleged baby mama Eliza Reign on the lower end of the scale.

Last week, the “Life Is Good” rapper filed a motion for a “downward deviation” from Florida’s child support guidelines on the same day Eliza asked the courts to compel him to pay her temporary child support and her lawyer fees.

This legal move is the first time that Future, 36, has hinted that he may be the father – and thus financially responsible – for Eliza’s daughter, Reign.

Reign and Future’s legal back and forth capped a flurry of court filings last week between the two, where Eliza also filed a motion to put Future in default in the case.

Eliza sued Future last year over paternity and child support for her daughter, who will be one year old this Spring. Eliza said Future has never met the baby, but she wants him to be part of the tot’s life if he acts in her best interest. She also asked for the judge to consider a higher child support amount based on Future’s high net worth.

But Future fired back, asking the judge to put a gag order on the case to prevent her from talking about it, accusing her of lying about her lack of income and filing a motion to force the mom to take a psychological investigation.

A judge has yet to rule on the motions from either side, but both sides have asked for hearings on their requests.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Eliza and Future for comment.