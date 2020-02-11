B-Day Baddie: Emily B Celebrates 39th Birthday Coupled Up With Fabolous

- By Bossip Staff

2019 Shawn Carter Foundation Gala - Arrivals

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Emily B Turns 39

The beautiful Emily Bustamante is celebrating her 39th year around the sun and who else did she spend her B-Day with? Her boo of course. Emily shared a few flicks of her birthday night on her IG stories. Fabolous posted this shoutout to his Queen on IG:

Happy Birthday my Love 🖤

Wish you many more & to be by your side thru them all.. Each year you’ve grown more into the amazing woman you are today & the love i have for you even Makes Me Better”. *no pun*
More Life, More Love.. Queen

Emily is rocking a top bun and bangs! A new look for her.

It seems like they had a couple’s night out for the occasion. So sweet.

Are you feeling Emily B’s green birthday get up?

Happy Birthday, Emily!

