Flabbergasted: Amber Rose’s Colossal Forehead Tattoo Has Everyone Freaking Out!
- By Bossip Staff
Fans React To Amber Rose’s New Face Tattoo
Fans don’t want to believe it! Amber Rose has seemingly inked her forehead up with her kids’ names in a size 68 font and her rosebuds don’t want to accept it. Although Muva has not confirmed it herself, several photos of her out and about with ‘Bash Slash’ scribbled across her face has everyone suspecting it’s REAL.
This is the same forehead Kanye licked, how could she???
Sigh. People are freaking out and want her to take it back ASAP.
Hit the flip to see how fans are rejecting the reality of Amber Rose inking her forehead.
