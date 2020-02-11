LHHMIA: Trina And Co. YANKED Nikki Natural’s Wig Off And Twitter Was About To Join In

Nikki Natural’s Wig Got Snatched

Nikki Natural has emerged as the premier villain in Love & Hip-Hop: Miami. First, she popped up as Trick Daddy’s bae, claiming to be celibate while maybe messing around with another rapper. Then she got kicked out of the house. All the while she tried to disrespect the goddess Trina. The first time was bad enough, now she’s at it again:

Things go from 0 to 100 when Trina tries to reason with Nikki Natural after her fight with Sukihana, but ends up losing her cool once she realizes Nikki is NOT standing down. 👊😳 Do you think Trina was right to cancel the tour? #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/Oo2GqRIP5w — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) February 11, 2020

Trina tried to get Nikki together after almost fighting Sukihana, but she flipped all the way out, calling Trina a b****. Ma’am. You do NOT disrespect the baddest like that. Ever.

As a result the Trina squad rushed Nikki, yanked her wig and tossed it in the swimming pool. Welp. You get what you get when you mess with Trina. Sorry not sorry.

Peep the massively hilarious reactions to the devastation.