Amber Rose Posts Close Up Of Face Tattoo — And Her Baby Daddy Inked His Forehead TOO!

Amber Rose And Baby Daddy AE Tattoo Their Foreheads

Amber Rose has finally confirmed that her tattoo is real. A fan ran into Amber and posted their flick before Muva got to debut her new ink to the world properly. Now, we have some proper closer up snaps of the tatt posted by Amber herself. It’s her sons’ names in cursive, close to her hairline.

Now that you are able to see it up close, do you like it???

Amber isn’t the only one who’s gotten some ink recently, her baby daddy AE did it too! He permanently etched the birthdays on his son Slash and step-son Bash on his dome. Both AE and Amber went to the same artist, Jacob Ramirez, to get their ink.

Getting complementary tattoos like this MUST be a great sign for the couple, right?!

Do you hate it or love it?