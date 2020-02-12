Ma’am, We’re Poor: City Girl Caresha Celebrates Birthday By Asking Fans To Cashapp Her $5

Yung Miami Requests Birthday Cashapps, Sparks Chaos

City Girl Caresha is BALLIN’ after asking fans to Cashapp her $5 ($CareshaB) for her 26th birthday in the latest “wait, WHAT?” moment of 2020 that actually worked out for the already RICH Rap princess.

Whyyyy she needs our lil’ money, only she knows, but the reactions to her lucrative request are absolutely hilarious.

Caresha is asking her fans to Cashapp her money and instantly depositing it too……. pic.twitter.com/BahpkUFQI6 — do (@bonecarrier) February 11, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over City Girl Caresha’s Cashapp request on the flip.