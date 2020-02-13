Something In The Water: The Game, Amber Rose And Chris Brown’s Face Tattoos Are Causing Twitter CHAOS

Game, Amber Rose And Chris Brown Tattoos

Face tattoos are having a moment in 2020 for…some reason. Celebrities with face tattoos isn’t particularly a new thing. We’ve seen everyone from Mike Tyson to Lil Wayne to Post Malone put some sort of ink on their faces. However, this week alone has seen some wild a$$ face tattoos pop up out of nowhere.

First, Chris Brown, for some reason got an Air Jordan 3 shoe tattooed on the side of his face. The damn Jumpman symbol looks like an inflatable tube man.

Then there’s Amber Rose who put her kids’ names on her forehead.

Finally, there’s The Game, who went OD with a Kobe tribute tattoo over his eye.

The internet is befuddled about it all, trying to figure out what’s going on while just giving us joke after joke. Take a look at the reactions…