Bae Of The Day: A Gallery Of Reasons Mya’s Mystery Husband Is The Luckiest Man In The Game
Mya Is Bae
Mya is married, y’all. The singer revealed that she got married in secret in December. We assume it was a secret because she knew the world wouldn’t be able to handle the devastation all at once. It’s a tragic day for anyone who ever fantasized about being Mya’s boo at some point in life. Which means it’s a tragic day for damn near every human being on Earth. We’re happy she’s happy or whatever.
All we have to tide us over as we cope is a whole lot of pics of Mya being one of the baddest in the game. So let’s look at those while we can.
View this post on Instagram
The New Decade Issue of @slimimag Fan Q & A ❓🗣 @junemarmakaya “Do you have kids?” @myaplanet9 “Yes. I have 4 fur babies (3 dogs & 1 cat). Alongside nieces, nephews and God children, I have a few children I sponsor annually.” @slimm_shaydee “Favorite healing crystal?” @myaplanet9 “Black tourmaline. It’s considered a protective stone which blocks, cleanses, purifies & transforms dense, negative energies into more positive vibrations.” Styling @slimi7 @diegolarez Make up @rpromakeupartist Hair @diegolarez Asst Lightning #thomasclodinedlorent Production @slimimag Casting Director @nycbcg Editor @slimi7 #mya #planet9 #myaplanet9 #slimi #winter #vegan #crueltyfree #fashion #beauty #2020
Enjoy and try not to cry.
View this post on Instagram
#Tuesday #Tune #HandsFree 🇯🇲 🎤 @myaplanet9 x @dingdongravers 🎥 @cinemagods 🎶 @perf_next_door x @stadicmusic x @jonnyblazeproductions 💇🏽♀️🧜🏽♀️ @troystylez 🕵🏼♂️ @dbrowndancer #mya #myaplanet9 #dingdongravers #RnB #Dancehall #Sexting #Riddim #Jamaica #JA #newmusic #musicvideo
View this post on Instagram
The countdown to love begins today with a lil’ flashback to Belitong & Jakarta, Indonesia last year. ❤️ #FBF #Down 🎥 @thejsikk 📺 YouTube.com/MyaVEVO 🎶 @myguymars 🖊 @kydsyd x @niecynice x @myaplanet9 Choreo & Creative Dir @dbrowndancer 🎶 score @davelbo 💃🏽 @shannonashlia x @sfrometa 🥻@otheezystyledit 💇🏽♀️💄 @victoria_makeupatelier Headdresses @doleytobing #Belitong #Jakarta #Indonesia #mya #planet9 #myaplanet9 #mgm #astronaughtgang #TKO #album #independent #rnb #music #musicvideo #FlashbackFriday
