Bae Of The Day: A Gallery Of Reasons Mya’s Mystery Husband Is The Luckiest Man In The Game

Mya Is Bae

Mya is married, y’all. The singer revealed that she got married in secret in December. We assume it was a secret because she knew the world wouldn’t be able to handle the devastation all at once. It’s a tragic day for anyone who ever fantasized about being Mya’s boo at some point in life. Which means it’s a tragic day for damn near every human being on Earth. We’re happy she’s happy or whatever.

All we have to tide us over as we cope is a whole lot of pics of Mya being one of the baddest in the game. So let’s look at those while we can.

Enjoy and try not to cry.