Nicki Minaj Brings Her Husband Kenny To NY Fashion Week
Jimmy Jazzy In Love: Nicki Minaj Brings Her Bootcut Baeship To NY Fashion Week, Sparks Twitter Hysteria
- By Bossip Staff
Nicki Minaj Brings Husband To NYFW, Sparks Hysteria
Everyone’s buzzing over Nicki dragging her hubby/security guard/photo prop Kenny around this year’s star-studded NY Fashion Week where she’s shined in fabulous fashions with him standing mannequin-ly in the background.
But hey, if she likes it, we love it and cackled at the Twitter hysteria over Rap’s most, uh, interesting couple in 2020.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Nicki bringing Bootcut Kenny to NY Fashion Week on the flip.
