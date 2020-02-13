Jimmy Jazzy In Love: Nicki Minaj Brings Her Bootcut Baeship To NY Fashion Week, Sparks Twitter Hysteria

WHY did I not notice Kenny in the mfn back, wait a minute! I know Nicki do not be having this man practice his mannequin poses at home💀 https://t.co/eH3NFxpsWT — BIG K🎀 (@THEKAYKIER) February 13, 2020

Nicki Minaj Brings Husband To NYFW, Sparks Hysteria

Everyone’s buzzing over Nicki dragging her hubby/security guard/photo prop Kenny around this year’s star-studded NY Fashion Week where she’s shined in fabulous fashions with him standing mannequin-ly in the background.

But hey, if she likes it, we love it and cackled at the Twitter hysteria over Rap’s most, uh, interesting couple in 2020.

If Nicki puts Kenny on her album cover pic.twitter.com/z7m2sBWHmp — A.C. Slater 🤴🏾 (@theWindellPART2) February 12, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Nicki bringing Bootcut Kenny to NY Fashion Week on the flip.