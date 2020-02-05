NASTY: Nicki Minaj Blasts Meek Mill For Clowning Kenneth Petty, Meek Makes Child Rape Complicity Claims
Nicki Minaj Barbie Blasts Meek Mill For Clowning Kenneth Petty
We saw this coming.
Things have reached a fever pitch between exes Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill and it’s NOT pretty. After Meek traded insults with Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty in West Hollywood during GRAMMYS weekend, it seemed like things died down.
Today, however, several blogs pointed out that Meek liked a post clowning Kenneth’s fashion choices.
That CLEAAAARLY pissed off Onika because she ranted on her IG about Meek being obsessed with her, clowned Meek over his clothes (even posting a screengrab of this BOSSIP post) and alleged that he’s an abuser.
“You a clown, you do it for the likes. #TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men,” wrote Nicki on her InstaStory.
She then continued her rant on Twitter.
“Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face a** obsessed with the Queen.”
“N*** been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My n***, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. S****d yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. 🤡”
Meek clapped back by bringing up Jelani Maraj’s rape trial. As previously reported Nicki’s brother was sentenced to 25 to life after being convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl.
Meek Mill: “You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!”
We transcribed the rest of the tweets because well, ya know they’ll be deleted SOON.
Hit the flip for the full NASTY back and forth.
According to Nicki, Jelani’s rape case was alleged and the victim’s mom wanted a bribe from her.
Nicki Minaj: “Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me. You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon.”
Alleged rape? The child’s mother asking for $20 million?! WOW.
Meek went IN on Nicki alleging that her other brother, her younger brother, was also involved in a child molestation case.
Meek Mill: “The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t”
Surrounded by rapist talking what? stop playing you picked a great time to be saying I ever put my hands on you … you full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate… and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me
I can’t believe y’all industry people let these people survive this long in the game knowing they really nasty people and have a nasty upbringing… Everybody really know what’s going on! I’m powerful I’m never scared to speak up!”
Nicki claims Meek taped himself beating his sister. She also says he kicked her.
Nicki Minaj: “You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on.”
Meek ended his rant saying that he feels like a clown for tweeting to Nicki while being with his pregnant girlfriend Milan of Milano Di Rouge fame. This is the first time he’s publically claimed Milan.
Meek Mill: “Go to church leave me alone! “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit”
Meek also said he does NOT beat women.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.