NASTY: Nicki Minaj Blasts Meek Mill For Clowning Kenneth Petty, Meek Makes Child Rape Complicity Claims

Messy (ANCIENT) breakups…

Nicki Minaj Barbie Blasts Meek Mill For Clowning Kenneth Petty

We saw this coming.

Things have reached a fever pitch between exes Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill and it’s NOT pretty. After Meek traded insults with Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty in West Hollywood during GRAMMYS weekend, it seemed like things died down.

Today, however, several blogs pointed out that Meek liked a post clowning Kenneth’s fashion choices.

That CLEAAAARLY pissed off Onika because she ranted on her IG about Meek being obsessed with her, clowned Meek over his clothes (even posting a screengrab of this BOSSIP post) and alleged that he’s an abuser.

“You a clown, you do it for the likes. #TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men,” wrote Nicki on her InstaStory.

She then continued her rant on Twitter.

“Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face a** obsessed with the Queen.” “N*** been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My n***, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. S****d yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. 🤡”

Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen. pic.twitter.com/lsWNAe8xeh — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. 🤡 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

Meek clapped back by bringing up Jelani Maraj’s rape trial. As previously reported Nicki’s brother was sentenced to 25 to life after being convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl.

Meek Mill: “You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!”

You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

We transcribed the rest of the tweets because well, ya know they’ll be deleted SOON.

Hit the flip for the full NASTY back and forth.