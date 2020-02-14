Swoon Cinema: “The Photograph” Is Already Melting Audiences Into Heart Eye Goo

“The Photograph” Opens To Heart-Eyed Reviews

Highly anticipated Black RomCom “The Photograph” is out and already melting hearts with its swoon-worthy take on modern Black love that shines through Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield and the entire well-moisturized cast.

Oh yes, it’s everything hope less ful romantics wished for with stunning splashes of melanin, touching storytelling and a JAM-packed soundtrack that have Black Twitter in a heart eye TIZZY.

so in the trailer for #ThePhotograph I saw her use a certain pepper like spice to marinate her chicken ok the white people aren’t reading anymore can we just agree that even if it’s bad we’re going to act like it’s amazing? ok cool let me know if you find it 🤗 pic.twitter.com/vzw0L44FwG — Luke ツ (@NubianSkywalker) February 12, 2020

Peep the first reactions to “The Photograph” on the flip.