Artists, Listen Closely: Lil Zane Finally Opens Up About His Stardom & Label Sabotage From The Early 2000’s [Video]

Lil Zane Finally Opens About His 2000’s Stardom

BET networks just can’t seem to miss with their Youtuber series, #FindingBET. They already gave us some seriously great episodes going into the careers of people like Murphy Lee, Chingy, Mims, and many more. This time, they found Lil Zane ,who was more than ready to tell his side of what happened with his early 2000’s career decline.

A lot of fans seem to forget that Zane was only 10-years-old when he got his first record deal and was one of the few artists who can say they got a 2pac cosign so early on in their career. In this episode of #FindingBET, Zane tells that story and goes into how the music industry ruined his career, plus so much more.

You can watch the entire episode down below.