Star Power: All The Celebrities That Pulled Up To The 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest [Photos]

All The Celebrities That Attended The 2020 Slam Dunk Contest

This weekend was the NBA’s annual All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Illinois. Everyone from the IG baddies who were in Miami not too long ago to the rappers, to all the athletes you can think of pulled up north to participate.

Saturday marked night two of the festivities, which means the always highly-anticipated Slam Dunk Contest went down live inside the United Center. Fans from far and wide pulled up to peep some of the vets slam it down and some of the new guys risk it all to impress everyone or embarrass themselves straight into meme heaven.

Pat Connaughton, Aaron Gordon, Dwight Howard, and Derrick Jones Jr. were all set to dominate, and even though Derrick Jones Jr. walked away from the battle the winner, it didn’t come without controversy as many thought at least both Gordon deserved to win, or at the very least tie with Jones.

2 🏆 should have been rewarded tonight that’s for damn sure!! Keep it a buck y’all. 🤦🏾‍♂️!! Them boys both put on a show! Professional DUNKERS — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 16, 2020

Regardless of the drama, the celebrities in attendance seemed to enjoy themselves, with everyone from Chadwich Boseman, Chance The Rapper, Shaq, Ninja and many more on hand to witness the historic dunks go down.

Click through the next few pages to see all the action and star power in action at last night’s contest.