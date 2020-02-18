Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 25th Birthday With Dreezy, DaBaby & D’Usse Cognac

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 25th Birthday
Everyone’s favorite H-Town hottie recently blew out 25 candles on her birthday cake in true Hot Girl fashion.
While in Chicago for All-Star Weekend, Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her 25th birthday.
After at first giving herself a birthday shoutout…
Meg followed up with a private dinner at Chi-Town’s Mason House followed by a party at Blind Dragon.
The “Cognac Queen” rapper was spotted celebrating with friends and drinking D’USSE Cognac all night long and was even gifted a special D’USSE XO bottle.
Celeb guests for the festivities included Dreezy, DaBaby, Fat Joe, Yo Gotti, Meg’s “evil twin” Tory Lanez and more.
Megan wore a blue bedazzled Angel Brinks jumpsuit styled by EJ King.
You know it was my absolute pleasure to custom make this birthday outfit for this beautiful soul @theestallion 💙 dripping in hundreds of thousands of crystals, head to toe! Absolutely stunning! We wish you many, many more years of success, impeccable health, and blissful happiness! Styled by @ejking21
Happy birthday Megan!
Megan also shared a birthday recap video and promised to release new music. Fans are eagerly awaiting her “B.I.T.C.H.” video.
