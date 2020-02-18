Bye, Cuckoo! #RHOA Fans Are Dragging ‘The Cookie Lady’ To A Bakery Oven Over THIS…

RHOA Fans Expose The Cookie Lady As An Alleged Fraud

It looks like Tanya Sam is getting the last “haha” in this “Haute cookie” situation, blown up into morsels by Kenya Moore.

ICYMI: A woman named Shaiana White, who happens to own a cookie business in Atlanta, ambushed Tanya Sam with some so-called ‘tea’ about her fiancee Paul Judge, claiming the man was flirting with her while he was out with a group of his guy friends. Welp, Shaiana’s story was pretty frail being that she never even exchanged numbers with Paul and kept concentrating on Tanya being “jealous” of her looks when she asked for receipts.

As Shaiana’s story started to crumble, fans started to drag her — they even pulled up her all mugshot, YIKES!

Allegedly ‘the cookie lady’ has been arrested in the past for fraud, something fans are saying isn’t helping her story at all!

Fans are still going IN on Shaiana, saying she was just thirsty to be on the show. Do YOU think being arrested for fraud discredits her story? Hit the flip to see what else they’re dragging her for.