Strong Black Lovin’: Steph & Ayesha Curry Passionately PDA It Up On Baecay

Stephen And Ayesha Curry Share Risqué Vacation Photos

While many of the NBA’s greatest players spent the weekend in the Windy City for All-Star weekend, Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry made a break for warmer weather with his main squeeze, wife Ayesha Curry.

The couple, who have known each other since they were teenagers, provocatively posed for the gram in a shot posted by Stephen.

“Vacation vibes with my one and only 😍 like dat!” Steph captioned the photo of himself holding his wife as she wrapped her legs around his waist and licked his face.

Ayesha responded in her hubby’s comments: “You coulda at least popped a filter on this. 😩 I love you though.”

More than a few commenters noted that the Currys will likely be expecting baby #4 after this vacation.

Ayesha also posted some coupled up pics from their trip.

Ayesha shared a bikini clad slide post that featured several shots of her and Stephen together as well as some solo joints where she flossed her bangin’ mommy bawwwwdy.

Mrs. Curry was heckled in her comments by an IG user who declared:

Steph married to an actual real life farm animal

Ayesha remained unbothered though, responding:

yes a GOAT I know 🤷🏽‍♀️.

Gotta love it. That guys was a total hater, she looks bomb — especially after three kids.

Hit the flip to see Ayesha showing her athletic side.