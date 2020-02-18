Tiffany Boone Finally Addresses Her Exit From ‘The Chi’ Following Jason Mitchell Misconduct Allegations

Tiffany Boone Finally Addresses Her Departure From The Chi

Tiffany Boone is addressing her exit from Lena Waithe’s Showtime series The Chi.

The actress left the show at the tail end of 2018 after making misconduct allegations against her co-star, Jason Mitchell. He ended up being fired from the series in May 2019, though specific details of the allegations were not made public.

Fast forward to present day, Boone announced in an Instagram post that she’s still not ready to disclose what happened, but she is willing to talk about how leaving the show impacted her personal life and her career.

She described hearing about Jason Mitchell’s firing in her statement, writing, “I’d heard whispers that my previous co-star had been fired from a new project and subsequently fired from the show we worked on together,” she wrote. “I had finished my time on The Chi in November of 2018 and had already been working on a new series for several months.”

Boone goes on to explain that leaving the show wasn’t an easy decision. She also added that she was worried about not having the opportunity to work again–but luckily, she already has, and will be staring in Amazon’s Nazi hunting TV show Hunters alongside Al Pacino.

“I’d already spoken to HR and high-level producers about a few of my concerns after season one,” she continued. “I returned for season two, feeling assured that HR training would set the show on the right track. However, once we started filming, I quickly realized that not everyone was interested in creating a work environment that was conducive to each person feeling safe, seen, and heard.”

Following that, more conversations were had with HR, which resulted in her requesting to be released from her contract.

“It was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made. With all that said, I know that people expect to hear the details of everything I encountered along this journey. I completely understand that desire. At this time, I am not in a place where I am comfortable sharing any more than I already have.”

Jason Mitchell has repeatedly denied these allegations on numerous occasions, telling The Breakfast Club last year that he’s ” not 100 percent sure what the allegations themselves were.”

You can read Tiffany’s post for yourself down below: