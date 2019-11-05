Straight Outta Narcissistville: Twitter Drags Jason Mitchell Back To HR For ‘Forgetting’ Why He Was Cut From Multiple Projects

Jason Mitchell’s Story Doesn’t Add Up To Twitter

Where’s the REAL accountability??? That’s what fans and listeners are asking after hearing Jason Mitchell sound seemingly oblivious on “The Breakfast Club” yesterday. ‘The Chi’ actor didn’t do anything wrong…according to his memory after being cut from ‘The Chi’ and an upcoming Netflix project called ‘Desperados’.

In the interview, Mitchell denounced claims from his co-star Tiffany Boone who accused him of sexual harassment at work and misconduct. Mitchell summarized Boone’s complaint with the fact that Tiffany booked a new job. He says he didn’t know why HR received complaints from her at all…

REALLY?

HR isn’t suppose to disclose why they fire you, write you up, etc. So Jason Mitchell saying “I don’t know my allegations” and everybody saying “Yea! We don’t know his allegations either so he must be innocent” you sound dumb. pic.twitter.com/K8VFowY2WX — 🇭🇹Queen of ZoZo🇭🇹 (@TheJessieWoo) November 4, 2019

Twitter is upset with Mitchell for his ‘clean up’ interview. Do YOU think he was full of it? Hit the flip to see what folks are saying.