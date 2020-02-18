Invoice Incoming: Ice Cube Thinks BIG3 Deserves Credit For NBA’s New All-Star Game Rules

Ice Cube Says BIG3 Deserves Credit For All-Star Game Format

The NBA’s latest experiment with the formatting of the All-Star Game seriously paid off this past weekend, making for one of the most competitive and exciting non-season games in a long, long time. But regardless of how successful the evening was, Ice Cube wants everyone to know that he believes the NBA got the idea for an untimed fourth quarter from his BIG3 basketball league.

Before the game on Sunday, the NBA released information about the new All-Star Game rules. When the rapper caught wind of the tweet, he replied by implying that the NBA is stealing ideas from him and the BIG3.

“Oh really? Where should I send my invoice?” Cube wrote.

Oh really? Where should I send my invoice? https://t.co/eJnJbjyx03 — Ice Cube (@icecube) February 16, 2020

Long before it was actually implemented, Chris Paul proposed the All-Star Game rule changes in 2018. According to reports from Complex, insiders claim Paul got the idea from The Basketball Tournament, which incorporates an Elam Ending.

Similarly, Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league has been playing games determined by a target score instead of a game clock since 2017. Because of this, Cube feels like the success of the BIG3 proved that the Elam Ending could work on a professional level, so he wants his coin.

“The forward thinking of ⁦@thebig3⁩ is taking our credit for helping the ⁦@NBA⁩ make the 4thQ of yesterday’s ASG one to remember,” Cube wrote in another tweet. “Many will try to pull the Elam Rule out their asses, but we proved in 2017 that no game clock is the future.”