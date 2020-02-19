Behind The Lyrics: Issa Rae Explains All The Lyrics That Reference Her [Video]

Go Behind The Lyrics With Issa Rae

Issa Rae is one of the busiest women on the planet these days.

Between her new movie The Photograph, her soon-to-be-released comedy The Lovebirds, and putting the finishing touches on the upcoming season of Insecure, it doesn’t seem like there’s enough time in a day. Luckily for us, she took a break from her heavy movie promotion to drop by Genius for “Between The Lines” to break down some songs that use her name as references within them. A number of the references, however, were about her being “insecure” like her HBO show which she didn’t exactly love.

“I started noticing a common theme and I was like, ‘Oh, I f***d up,’” she said. “I do this show and so that was the reference. It was a reference to the show, not necessarily a personality trait of mine.” Issa Rae implored rappers to switch things up and name-check some of her other new projects like the film, The Photograph, for example. “Hopefully, you can be like, ‘I take flicks like Issa Rae, photograph all day.’ That’s just an example. That’s the template, but you can make it better,” she joked. “Just think of me beyond Insecure, but I’m grateful either way, but let’s do better. Challenge yourselves.”

In this segment, she deciphers lyrics from Aminé, Wale, and 6LACK.

You can watch the complete breakdown below: