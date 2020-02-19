Set It Off: Boosie Blasted Over Terribly Transphobic Comments About Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya—Gabrielle Union Responds

Boosie Blasted Over Terribly Transphobic Comments About Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya

Boosie is a slobbery mouthed miscreant, but you know this. The Louisiana rapper is getting rightfully blasted after he went on a rant about D Wade’s daughter Zaya.

Torrence Hatch who’s already proven to be homophobic decided to shake his faux shimmying shoulders in the direction of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union who’ve been supporting Zaya Wade and her gender identity.

Boosie transphobically told the world that he disagrees with Zaya Wade’s gender identity in a loooong rant he posted to his IG.

Dwyane Wade you’ve gone too f**king far,” said Boosie. “That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gon’ be. They don’t have s–t figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d*** be gone—how he gon’—like, bruh, you going too far, dawg.” “Don’t cut his d–k off, bruh. Like, bruh, for real, if he gonna be gay, let him be gay. But don’t cut his d–k off, bruh. Don’t dress him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his f—ing d–k off, Dwyane Wade,” the father of eight said.

Wade and Gabrielle Union have NEVER spoken on any gender reassignment surgery that Zaya has gone through, nor the intention to even have it done. Boosie’s, of course, getting dragged by the Internet for being a tawdry transphobic troll.

Boosie joked about getting his 14-year-old son head on his birthday. Imagine your dad joking about getting you assaulted by a grown ass woman…on your birthday. The man is not well and has no business having Dwyane or Zaya’s names in his mouth. https://t.co/qUkGDNf7GZ — Fat Canary (@IWriteAllDay_) February 18, 2020

Lil boosie can’t even wipe the spit off the corners of his own mouth. Next. — Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) February 18, 2020

If you’re curious about what D. Wade and Gabby think about Boosie’s comments, Gabby herself cryptically responded and she’s unbothered.