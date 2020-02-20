Seriously Solána?! SZA Announces She’s Never Doing Another Interview Or Photoshoot “For The Rest Of Her Life”

SZA Says She’s Done With Interviews, Photos, And Videos

On Wednesday, Rolling Stone posted a first look at their upcoming #WomenShapingTheFuture cover, which features SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, and Normani. The historic picture was shot by Campbell Addy, the first black male to ever shoot a cover for Rolling Stone.

Once the photo hit the internet, fans were immediately over the moon–but in the midst of all the positivity surrounding the cover came the news that SZA was absolutely not a fan of how the picture turned out.

Almost immediately after the Rolling Stone cover surfaced online, SZA tweeted, “Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask.”

Not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask .👍🏾 — SZA (@sza) February 19, 2020

And just in case there was any confusion about what she’s referring to here, she drops some more tweets clarifying that she’s still honored to be in the photo with Meg and Normani, despite her aversion to it.

S/o Normani and meg tho . My sisters who I love very much and respect deeply . Honored to be apart of ANYTHING w the two of those BLACK QUEENS . 🥺❤️🙏🏾👑 — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020

When one fan replied to this tweet with the Rolling Stone cover in question, SZA asked her to delete it…even though the photo is clearly already all over the internet.

If u care about me delete this — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020

It’s hard for most of us to imagine SZA having such disdain for a photo of herself, since she’s such a beautiful girl, but after getting reply after reply telling her that she looks great on the cover, she made sure to remind fans that her perception of herself is only self-made. The songstress also went on to reply to someone inquiring about why so many celebrities seem to have such high levels of anxiety nowadays.

My anxiety has .03% to do w outside opinion . I was bullied all through high school I could care less . It’s my OWN THOUGHTS THAT HIT DIFFERENT 🥴 — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020

Lmao new ? “Celebs” been out here dying of addiction and depression for DECADES . Be glad Ppl are TALKING to eachother and sharing rather than hiding. Also errbody dying on tv an the government broke the 4th wall ..pretty sure everyone’s fed up rn lol https://t.co/zKOQV8tVg2 — SZA (@sza) February 20, 2020

SZA ended her mini Twitter rant by posting a picture in the studio, writing, “where I belong”–so clearly, she’s not really feeling the whole “public figure” part of being a musician, she just wants to make music.

So, will SZA really never do another photo, video, or interview again? We’ll just have to wait and see.