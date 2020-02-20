The Late Late Show: Justin Bieber Does ‘Carpool Karaoke’ And Opens A “Yummy” Food Truck With James Corden [Video]

Justin Bieber Stops By The Late Late Show wit h James Corden

Justin Bieber is the latest celebrity to stop by The Late Late Show‘s most popular segment, Carpool Karaoke. The singer goes through some of his most popular tracks–new and old–while also talking about his wedding and other personal details of his life.

After taking a ride around Los Angeles, Corden and Bieber decide to embark on a business venture together: a food truck that serves fish tacos and grilled cheese sandwiches to raise money for the LA Food Bank.

Check out both segments down below: