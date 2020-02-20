Here’s What Happened When Diddy Posted Pics With Lauren London On Instagram

People really think Lauren London would go from dating nipsey to diddy pic.twitter.com/ktiN1FEyyW — john (@iam_johnw) February 20, 2020

Diddy Posts Lauren London On IG, Sparks Chaos

Are we really shocked that the man who (allegedly) dated his son’s ex would post pics with Lauren London that fuel post-Nipsey dating rumors?

Not really. In fact, that seems on brand for Diddy who sprinkled blue hearts into the now deleted Instagram posts that sparked immediate backlash across social media.

Now, to be fair, maybe he was simply showing love to a grieving friend but, then again, it IS Diddy so we’d say the outrage is, uhhh, well…fair.

Y’all forgetting that Lauren was the one who introduced Nipsey to Diddy and that’s how they started to be cool…secondly Lauren and Cassie are best friends why would she even- pic.twitter.com/lvT7bNnnoM — JAMELIA (@ANTIMELIA__) February 20, 2020

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Diddy posting Lauren Lauren on the flip.