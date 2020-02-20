Here's What Happened When Diddy Posted Pics With Lauren London On Instagram

Here’s What Happened When Diddy Posted Pics With Lauren London On Instagram

- By Bossip Staff
Diddy Posts Lauren London On IG, Sparks Chaos

Are we really shocked that the man who (allegedly) dated his son’s ex would post pics with Lauren London that fuel post-Nipsey dating rumors?

Not really. In fact, that seems on brand for Diddy who sprinkled blue hearts into the now deleted Instagram posts that sparked immediate backlash across social media.

Now, to be fair, maybe he was simply showing love to a grieving friend but, then again, it IS Diddy so we’d say the outrage is, uhhh, well…fair.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Diddy posting Lauren Lauren on the flip.

