For Your Viewing Pleasure: Red Bull Releases Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia [Video]

Red Bull Music has released a new documentary featuring fashion icon, artist, director, and producer Teyana Taylor. Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia is a 60-minute documentary that gives fans an inside look at Teyana’s creative process, showing her both conceptualizing and executing her dream show for Red Bull Music Festival in New York.

Taylor is very hands-on as we get to see her collaborate with talented creatives, producers, stylists, choreographers and more to make sure her vision comes to life just as she imagined. The documentary is raw and 100% real, including footage of her tireless training, meltdowns, conflicts, and honest moments. We also get Teyana candidly sharing her personal experience as a black woman creating in a male-dominated industry while still maintaining marriage, motherhood, her career, and staying true to herself.

Long story short: it’s an emotional roller coaster with one of the hardest working women in show biz.

You can watch the documentary in its entirety below.