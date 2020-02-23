Congratulations! J Boog Shares A Photo Of His New B2K Baby

Congrats are in order for B2K member J Boog. Boog apparently welcomed a new addition to his big family.

Boog took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the new baby by sharing a sweet photo of the newborn’s hand without revealing the baby’s gender or the identity of the child’s mother.

He received tons of congratulations from fans and industry friends. The baby is reportedly his fourth child. The singer has three other children (a daughter and two sons, from a previous relationship).

Boog captioned the photo “#Houknew” and fans eagerly waiting to see if the baby’s mother will be revealed.