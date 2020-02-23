Bangers: Rihanna, Angela Bassett, Jill Scott, Janelle Monáe And More Melaniny Magnificence At The NAACP Image Awards

Rihanna And More Winners In Black Excellence At The 51st NAACP Image Awards
- By Bossip Staff
It’s no secret that Rihanna was the evening’s biggest attraction at the 51st NAACP Image Awards but she was in great company. Some of our favorite famous faces put on their finest finery, check out a few of our faves below:
Janelle Monáe’s belly baring gown was definitely a good look.
We also loved Jill Scott’s boho chic style.
Angela Bassett never disappoints.
Hit the flip for more along with the full list of winners.
