Joseline Hernandez Kisses Man's Feet On Marriage Boot Camp
This Clip Of Joseline Kissing Her Man’s Feet To Apologize Has Twitter In Shambles
Joseline Kisses Bae’s Feet
Joseline is having a career reality TV year. She’s got her own reality show, is on Love & Hip-Hop: Miami and is on Marriage Boot Camp. She’s going viral at every turn. Just this past week, she had a truly insane moment on Marriage Boot Camp. This week, things went way off the rails when she flirted with some other man, feeding him grapes. We expected that kind of messiness from Joseline.
However, things turned way left when he put his foot down, telling Joselien to get her a$$ in the house. And. She. Ran.
Then she wanted to apologize, and she did so by kissing her man’s feet. WHAT?!
This isn’t the Joseline we know. What the hell is going on with this relationship? What the hell is happening here? This can’t be Joseline. THE Joseline?
Twitter is in shambles over this whole fiasco. Take a look…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.