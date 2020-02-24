This Clip Of Joseline Kissing Her Man’s Feet To Apologize Has Twitter In Shambles

Joseline Kisses Bae’s Feet

Joseline is having a career reality TV year. She’s got her own reality show, is on Love & Hip-Hop: Miami and is on Marriage Boot Camp. She’s going viral at every turn. Just this past week, she had a truly insane moment on Marriage Boot Camp. This week, things went way off the rails when she flirted with some other man, feeding him grapes. We expected that kind of messiness from Joseline.

However, things turned way left when he put his foot down, telling Joselien to get her a$$ in the house. And. She. Ran.

I just know that dick go crazy. Smh pic.twitter.com/XsQRO2U4Ce — BAWSEKITTY (@BawseKitty) February 23, 2020

Then she wanted to apologize, and she did so by kissing her man’s feet. WHAT?!

girl i am screaming!!!! joseline’s man told her to get in the house and baby she went running 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/u00eVRYI5e — the acrylic fem 🍒 (@thebaddiegalore) February 21, 2020

This isn’t the Joseline we know. What the hell is going on with this relationship? What the hell is happening here? This can’t be Joseline. THE Joseline?

Twitter is in shambles over this whole fiasco. Take a look…