F**k 12: Newly Released Body Camera Footage Shows D**khead Florida Cop Arresting Sobbing 6-Year-Old

On September 19, 2019 Orlando Police officer Dennis Turner walked into Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy and arrest a 6-year-old Black girl named Kaia Rolle according to a WESH report. Let the cop tell it, Kaia had assaulted several school employees and was reported by a staff member who wanted to press charges and testify against her in court.

Those were all lies, but distraught, sobbing, hysterical Kaia had her wrist confined to zip ties and was perp-walked out into a police car. Another staff member refuted those claims saying they did not want Kaia arrested.

“We care about the well-being of our students. The officer’s statements are inaccurate. We did not ask for either student to be arrested, neither did we want to pursue criminal charges,” a spokesperson for the school said.

The incident was so ugly that school employees can be seen crying in the body camera footage that was just released.

In the video, the officer is seen putting zip ties on the child’s wrists with her arms behind her back, as the girl asks, “What are those for?,” and then cries, “Don’t put handcuffs on,” and “Help me, help me, please help me.” As Turner walks her outside, she wails, “Please let me go,” and “I don’t want to go in the police car.” Turner responds that she “had to” and then puts her in the back seat of his vehicle.

It’s difficult to watch but you can see the clip in its entirety below.

Days after this incident, Turner arrested another 6-year-old in a separate incident. A week later he was fired by Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

“As a grandfather of three children less than 11 years old, I can only imagine how traumatic this was for everyone involved,” Rolon said.”We were all appalled. We could not fathom the idea of a 6-year-old being put in the back of a police car,” Rolon said.

Yeah. F**k 12.