Welp: Pete Davidson Jokes About Ariana Grande ‘Spray-Painting [Her]self Brown’ For Magazine Covers In Netflix Stand-Up Special

Musicians put their feelings into songs and never seem to catch any heat for it, because that’s their artistic outlet. That’s why Pete Davidson feels like joking about his previous relationship with Ariana Grande is fair game: she’s got music, he’s got comedy.

The Saturday Night Live star has joked about that time in his life many times before, but in his new Netflix stand-up special, Pete Davidson: Alive From New York, he goes all the way in.

Grande makes it into the conversation once Davidson touches on the backlash he received for making fun of then-congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw. “I did make that guy famous and a household name for no reason, right? I did what Ariana Grande did for me…” and that’s where the commentary on their short-lived relationship begins.

Pete claims that he wasn’t planning on joking about their relationship, but once he heard Grande downplaying their connection and mentioning him in songs, he wanted to get his side of the story out.

“I wasn’t gonna do jokes about this, but then my buddy told me, he’s like, ‘Yo, I’ve recently heard that Ariana said she had no idea who you were and she just dated you as a distraction.’ So now I just think it’s fair game,” he continued. “Also, don’t applaud, this isn’t like a Drake vs. Lil Wayne concert. This isn’t a competition. She has songs and stuff and this is what I have. That’s it.”

Before telling any more jokes, Pete also addresses the inevitable claims to come that his jokes about her aren’t “fair” because he’s doing it on a huge global streaming platform, aka Netflix. Again, Davidson thinks the playing field is more than even, because Grande chose to say these things about her ex-fiancé in the media for all to see.

This is also where he throws jabs at Ariana for “spray-painting [her]self brown,” which is a subject she’s caught a lot of backlash for in the past.

“And you’re like, ‘Pete, this isn’t fair.’ You’re like, ‘You’re airing out dirty laundry. How could you do that? Where did she say this stuff? To her friends, in the confidence of her own home?’ No, she said it on the cover of Vogue magazine. Can you imagine if I did that? My career would be over tomorrow. If I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s****ing on my ex. Can you imagine if I was like ‘Yeah, I was just f****ing her because I was bored, then Fortnite came out.'”

As for the Vogue cover he’s referring to, Grande called Davidson “an amazing distraction.” “It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” she continued. “I’m like an infant when it comes to real life and this old soul, been-around-the-block-a-million-times artist. I still don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”