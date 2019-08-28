Feathered Beauties: The Baddest Baes To Take Over Notting Hill Carnival
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11
❯
❮
Notting Hill Carnival Is Full Of Baes
It’s Carnival season…still…in these streets. The latest took place in jolly UK in Notting Hill and it was full of beauty, grandness, feathers and melanin. So you know how we do at this time:
It’s time to highlight the baddest baddies who popped up at Notting Hill for Carnival. God is good. Thank you lawd.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.