Feathered Beauties: The Baddest Baes To Take Over Notting Hill Carnival

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 11

Notting Hill Carnival Is Full Of Baes

It’s Carnival season…still…in these streets. The latest took place in jolly UK in Notting Hill and it was full of beauty, grandness, feathers and melanin. So you know how we do at this time:

It’s time to highlight the baddest baddies who popped up at Notting Hill for Carnival. God is good. Thank you lawd.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.