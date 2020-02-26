Here’s What Happened When A Bespectacled & Turtlenecked Uncle Snoop Appeared On “Red Table Talk”

After daysss of drawn out promo, Uncle Snoop finally appeared on “Red Table Talk” to basically put out the fire he started with his reckless comments about Gayle King stemming from THAT now infamous Kobe question that blew up the whole entire internet.

Of course Snoop showed up in his apology turtleneck and spectacles that set the tone for his gentle lashing by Jada who rubbed Twitter the wrong way by focusing on Unc while seemingly giving Gayle a pass for her questioning that angered thousands of Kobe admirers across social media.

I wish this was Uncle Snoop’s response to Jada pic.twitter.com/CULajd45j4 — ken (@ObamaKnowles) February 23, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Snoop’s appearance on “Red Table Talk” on the flip.