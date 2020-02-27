Bout Damn Time: Congress FINALLY Passes Emmett Till Antilynching Act Officially Making Lynching A Hate Crime

It is qwhite unbelievable that in 2020, the year of our Lord, that the United States of America has JUST now thought it appropriate to make a form of Black murder an official crime, but alas…

According to NBCNews, Congress has finally approved the Emmett Till Antilynching Act that makes lynching a hate crime. A whole SIXTY-FIVE YEARS after 14-year-old Emmett Till was killed for his interaction with a white woman. Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush brought the law to the table after 120 years of congressional rejections.

53% of white women’s president Donald Trump is expected to sign the bill that passed with a vote of 410 to 4. Who ARE those four soup cookie congresspeople who voted AGAINST this modicum of justice for Black people? We’re so glad you asked. Here are their names according to CourtHouseNews.

Louie Gohmert of Texas, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Ted Yoho of Florida, all Republicans, and Representative Justin Amash of Michigan, who is Independent.

Here are their Twitter handles as well…

Rest in eternal peace, Emmett Till.