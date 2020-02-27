Jermaine Dupri Sets The Record Straight: Usher’s “Confessions Part III” Isn’t About Herpes

On the track, Usher says, “You said bae let me take you to the ER, I said, ‘Nah, Imma be alright / Well the next day I found out from f*cking around that the sickness I had was life.”

Because of all the rumors going around, Dupri tweeted about the line, clarifying exactly what the aforementioned lyric really means. “I see y’all trippin… CONFESSIONS PART 3 is from a females perspective,” Jermaine wrote.

“The song is about a girl cheatin’ on him and gettin’ pregnant by another man. She is then being stuck with the decision to keep or abort it. Now that he knows, Should he stay or Leave ???”