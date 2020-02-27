Jermaine Dupri Sets The Record Straight: Usher’s “Confessions Part III” Isn’t About Herpes

Following the recent release of Usher’s “Confessions Part III,” some fans have been speculating that the song includes a line about him admitting he has herpes. But without letting the rumors pick up too much steam, Jermaine Dupri took to Twitter to tell people they need to listen more closely, because their assumptions are all wrong.JD took it upon himself to clear the air on Wednesday about speculation surrounding “Confessions Part III,” which was teased during one of Usher’s live shows this week. One line in particular has been widely interpreted by fans to be a confirmation about the singer’s alleged STD, which has been the subject of multiple lawsuits against him.
On the track, Usher says, “You said bae let me take you to the ER, I said, ‘Nah, Imma be alright / Well the next day I found out from f*cking around that the sickness I had was life.”
Because of all the rumors going around, Dupri tweeted about the line, clarifying exactly what the aforementioned lyric really means. “I see y’all trippin… CONFESSIONS PART 3 is from a females perspective,” Jermaine wrote. “The song is about a girl cheatin’ on him and gettin’ pregnant by another man. She is then being stuck with the decision to keep or abort it. Now that he knows, Should he stay or Leave ???”
So it seems “the sickness I had was life” refers to a baby, not actually being sick for life.
