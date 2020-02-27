Mr. Me Too: Nicki Minaj’s Husband Is Getting Dragged Back To Customs Because Nobody Wants Him At Carnival With Her

Trinidad was ecstatic that Nicki Minaj brought her cakes to Carnival. It was like a national holiday. There was just one problem: she decided to bring along her husband, Kenneth Petty, along for the ride. We’re, uh, glad he got through customs, by the way. Mr. Petty had a bit of an international incident when he pushed a singer away from Nicki like he was her personal bodyguard. She had to take to IG to apologize for his behavior and everything.

This has prompted a ton of backlash. Many of the fans happy they got to see Nicki are also upset that they also have to see Mr. Petty, too. He couldn’t stay at home? Damn.

Twitter if blasting him for his actions and hid need to even be present for whatever reason.

Someone tell Nicki Minaj nobody cares about her husband and he looks like her babysitter — Jeziah (@JeziahKoerner) February 27, 2020

Take a look…