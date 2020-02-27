BYEEE! Pettiest Reactions To Maria Sharapova Retiring From Getting Whooped By Serena Williams At Tennis

That time Serena Williams hit the crip walk after beating Maria Sharapova to win gold at the 2012 Olympics > pic.twitter.com/4Crzeswhjh — peej (@pjsmi_) February 26, 2020

After a strong career start, scandalous banned substance saga and NINETEEN CONSECUTIVE LOSSES to thee Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova retired from professional tennis at only 32 in a not-very-shocking announcement that ended an era of championship failure.

Known as a “fierce” competitor who was often dragged for shady comments about Serena (when she wasn’t getting whooped on the court by Serena), she leaves the storied sport as “the chosen one who could never beat Serena” much to the petty glee of Black Twitter that celebrated exactly as you’d expect.

You got owned in this life by the greatest in women’s tennis history, Melanin Goddess🖤🖤™️ Serena Williams. Try again in the next.

Rest easy in retirement Maria Sharapova. pic.twitter.com/udHrQkFRUi — Eleanya Ndukwe Jr. (@The_New_Mind) February 27, 2020

Peep the pettiest reactions to Maria Sharapova’s retirement on the flip.