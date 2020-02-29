Blended Family Preciousness: Adrienne Bailon Introduces Her Super Sweet Step-Daughter Mariah [Video]

Adrienne Bailon is back with another “All Things Adrienne” episode on her youtube channel, and this time the vlog is all about her super dope step-daughter Mariah. Mariah is 23-years-old and her hubby Israel Haughton’s oldest daughter. Adrienne, 36, and Mariah have a really close relationship, as they describe it.

As you will see in the clip, the step-mom and daughter are so much alike! Adrienne and Mariah explain that people think their sister all the time. They are the same height, shoe size and often wear their hair the same way.

Sometimes it does get weird because people think they are sister, but when Israel pulls up, Mariah is calling him ‘daddy’ and Adrienne is kissing him on the lips…yeah, AWKWARD!

Hit play to hear more from Adrienne and her step-seed.