Messy: Carl Crawford’s Baby Mama & New GF Beef On Twitter

By Bossip Staff

Ex-MLB baller turned music executive Carl Crawford has two ladies beefing over him and the petty exchange spilled onto Twitter over the weekend. The two women fighting are Gabby, Carl’s 4th baby mama and Yasmine Lopez, his apparent current girlfriend.

Gabby and Yasmine claiming they’re both being internet stalked by each other. We’re not sure how it all started but Gabby is claiming Yasmine is really a “side chick” while Yasmine claims Gabby is “broke” and looking for clout. Swipe to read the tweets.

Yikes! In related news, Carl and Gabby have a beautiful baby girl together named Celine.

