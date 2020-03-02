The Breakfast Club: Master P And Romeo Are Bursting At Their No Limit Seams With Positivity, Talk Leaving #GUHH [Video]

The Breakfast Club interviews Master P and Romeo about GUHH and business

Master P and Romeo put their father and son love on full display on the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club.

The No Limit family talked about the reasons they left Growing Up Hip-Hop and Romeo’s relationship with Angela Simmons in addition to their desire to uplift people and promote positivity.

Lotta flowers given out on this one. Press play below to check it out.

Welp.

