What Karma?! Kenya Claps Back At Claims That She ‘Earned’ Her Marc Daly Divorce

Kenya Moore knows you think she “earned” the downfall of her marriage that’s playing out on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and she’s issuing a response.

On Sunday’s episode, viewers saw things go left at a charity event between Kenya and her husband. According to Kenya, she played a critical role in planning the reception but you wouldn’t know it if you only paid attention to her hubby.

Marc Daly failed to publicly acknowledge his wife in his opening remarks and was snippy throughout the evening. He was even caught on camera saying he “hated his marriage” and wanted to be “saved from the drama.” Things reached a fever pitch when Marc told the production crew that they had to stop filming.

“Tell ‘em that’s it. They can’t film forever… I’m giving you five minutes, and then I’m gonna take care of it,” said Marc. “If I come back down, it’s gonna be ugly,’ he threatened. ‘I don’t give an F! End it! They’re never going to see me again after this event!”

The day after the fundraiser, both Kenya and Marc announced they were filing for divorce.

The charity calamity caused viewers to claim that Marc was Kenya’s “karma” for her history of meddling in people’s marriages and relationships. Only a few episodes ago Kenya was chomping at the bit to bring “The Cookie Lady” to meet Tanya Sam to fuel allegations that her fiance wanted to cheat on her.

Yup, it is confirmed that Marc is Kenya's karma. After all those years of clowning Porsha and Kordell, Kim Fields and hubby, Kim Z and Kroy, and now Tanya and Paul.. I would feel sad if it was someone else but Kenya is just too vile for me to feel any sympathy. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/Vf8tzRv3gD — Oh Pocot (@zai_zai_dani) March 2, 2020

Marc is Kenya's karma. That man hates her and is not tolerating her messy behind! 😂 #KenyaMoore #RHOA #RHOATL pic.twitter.com/yBGs6bk9wQ — All About The Tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) February 24, 2020

The “karma” comments were echoed by NeNe Leakes on “Watch What Happens Live after the episode.

“It’s really hard to feel sorry for someone that does things to other people’s marriages and relationships. I mean she’s done it to Phaedra, she’s done it to Tanya, she’s done it to me. So it’s really hard to feel sorry… It’s almost like, well karma’s a b****.”

According to Kenya however, the “karma” claims are not true and she clapped back snarkily with a pic of her daughter Brooklyn Daly. “This is my karma,” Kenya captioned the pic. She’s since deleted it from her page.

Oh?

This all comes after Marc apologized, not to Kenya, but to the charity for his actions.

That’s not all, however, see how Kenya explained what happened with Mark at the charity event on the flip.