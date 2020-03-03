Kenya Moore Speaks On Marc Daly "Karma" Claims
What Karma?! Kenya Claps Back At Claims That She ‘Earned’ Her Marc Daly Divorce
Kenya Moore knows you think she “earned” the downfall of her marriage that’s playing out on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and she’s issuing a response.
On Sunday’s episode, viewers saw things go left at a charity event between Kenya and her husband. According to Kenya, she played a critical role in planning the reception but you wouldn’t know it if you only paid attention to her hubby.
Marc Daly failed to publicly acknowledge his wife in his opening remarks and was snippy throughout the evening. He was even caught on camera saying he “hated his marriage” and wanted to be “saved from the drama.” Things reached a fever pitch when Marc told the production crew that they had to stop filming.
“Tell ‘em that’s it. They can’t film forever… I’m giving you five minutes, and then I’m gonna take care of it,” said Marc. “If I come back down, it’s gonna be ugly,’ he threatened. ‘I don’t give an F! End it! They’re never going to see me again after this event!”
The day after the fundraiser, both Kenya and Marc announced they were filing for divorce.
The charity calamity caused viewers to claim that Marc was Kenya’s “karma” for her history of meddling in people’s marriages and relationships. Only a few episodes ago Kenya was chomping at the bit to bring “The Cookie Lady” to meet Tanya Sam to fuel allegations that her fiance wanted to cheat on her.
The “karma” comments were echoed by NeNe Leakes on “Watch What Happens Live after the episode.
“It’s really hard to feel sorry for someone that does things to other people’s marriages and relationships. I mean she’s done it to Phaedra, she’s done it to Tanya, she’s done it to me. So it’s really hard to feel sorry… It’s almost like, well karma’s a b****.”
According to Kenya however, the “karma” claims are not true and she clapped back snarkily with a pic of her daughter Brooklyn Daly. “This is my karma,” Kenya captioned the pic. She’s since deleted it from her page.
Oh?
This all comes after Marc apologized, not to Kenya, but to the charity for his actions.
As a person of color, it is of paramount importance for me to showcase the positive aspects of my people, hence the reason for my involvement in the Black Man's Lab experience. Unfortunately, my genuine attempt at doing something positive was compromised by my personal situation. For that, I sincerely apologize and take sole responsibility. I want to thank all those involved with the Black Man’s Lab for their support after the event. I would like to end by saying, I have full admiration for the organization and am always available to engage and contribute to its efforts. Best wishes, Marc Daly
That’s not all, however, see how Kenya explained what happened with Mark at the charity event on the flip.
During the RHOA aftershow Kenya spoke candidly on her (estranged) husband’s behavior. According to Kenya she just tried to put on a brave face throughout the evening.
“I think there was a lot of tension. He was never warm to me. He never thanked me in front of the crowd. But I kept my head up and a smile on my face to represent our family well. It just wasn’t a pleasant evening and it did not end well. I just think at that moment we were very tired of the back and forth and just the stress of our relationship and where we were.”
Still, she isn’t getting much sympathy from her castmates and clearly not from the public eye either.
Do you think she “earned” this behavior from Marc? Does anyone really deserve that?
Watch below.
