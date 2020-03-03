The Honey Pot Sales Have DOUBLED For Beatrice Dixon Since White Commenters Deemed Her Target Commercial “Racist”

Last month, Target released a commercial celebrating a company owned by a black woman in honor of Black History Month. The ad highlighted The Honey Pot Company–which sells feminine hygiene products–and its founder and CEO, Beatrice Dixon.

In the commercial, Beatrice expresses her hope that being a successful black businesswoman will open more doors for young girls like her in the future–and for some reason, that admirable aspiration that didn’t sit right with some people.

“The reason why it’s so important for Honey Pot to do well, is so the next black girl that comes up with a great idea, she could have a better opportunity,” Dixon said in the ad. “That means a lot to me.”

This comment about inspiring black girls sparked a flood of negativity online from salty white folks who felt like the company was “racist.” Not only did these consumers go onto the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages to spew hate about the company “not being for all women,” but they also took to Trustpilot, writing reviews for a company and its products, which they hadn’t even used.

When speaking to Buzzfeed about the backlash, Dixon said she was referring to the business’ success in the ad and that it was “extremely apparent” she did not make any racist comments. “I said nothing about our product being only for black girls,” she told the publication, citing the company’s tagline, which says it is “made by humans with vaginas, for humans with vaginas.”

Luckily, this hate train didn’t last long. Once other black women caught wind of the smear campaign going on across social media, several women on Twitter began sharing screenshots of the negative reviews in an attempt to urge others to rate the company highly and start to buy their products.

Now, the nasty reviews claiming Dixon and her company are “racist” are completely drowned out by an outpouring of positivity and support across Facebook, Twitter, and Trustpilot. And the best part? All this controversy has done is made Beatrice more successful.

According to Buzzfeed, Dixon said that sales across the company’s retailers have jumped 20% to 30% since the backlash began over the Target commercial that was released Feb. 4. On Monday, after an influx of racist reviews were posted on Trustpilot, she said her company’s sales were up 40% to 50% higher than what they would be on a typical day.