The Tonight Show: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Performs “Me And My Guitar” With H.E.R. [Video]

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie just dropped his latest project, Artist 2.0, last month. This week, he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a track off the album.

The rapper brought H.E.R. along for the ride as these two perform his song, “Me And My Guitar.” Both of them are donning sunglasses as H.E.R. absolutely kills her performance on the guitar–She’s not featured on A Boogie’s original version of the track, but that just makes this liver rendition even more special.

Check out the performance down below to see the duo for yourselves: