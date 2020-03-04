Hate It Or Love It?! Slick Woods Gets Large Face Tattoo In Nipsey Hussle’s Memory [Photo]

Slick Woods' "Prolific" Face Tattoo

Slick Woods Gets Large Face Tattoo In Nipsey Hussle's Memory

- By Bossip Staff

Fashion and beauty model Slick Woods has some new ink and she did it in memory of the late great Nipsey Hussle.

The 23-year-old showed off her new ink, which appears right above her eye on Instagram. The new stamp says “Prolific”, similar to the tattoo Nipsey had on his face in the same spot. Slick’s tattoo appears to be done in blue ink, which might be another small nod to Nip, who repped for the crip gang in L.A.

Are you feeling Slick Woods’ new ink?

In related news, fans haven’t gotten a health update from Slick in a minute but she seems to be in better spirits. The model is currently undergoing treatment for stage 3 melanoma. Last month, she suffered a second seizure that left her hospitalized from her injuries.

 

