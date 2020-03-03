All Eyez On She: Heads Turn To Kamala Harris And Stacey Abrams As Joe Biden’s Primary Vice President Prospects

Joe Biden should be cast in the next Avengers movie.

To that end, watching policticians endorse Biden last night *was* kinda like watching Doctor Strange bring back all the “dead” Avengers. pic.twitter.com/FJFwX5xAT4 — Jason, Jah, Leezy (@HipHopObama) March 3, 2020

The former Vice President gathered up several of his former competitors, some more former than others, to throw and endorsement party down in Dallas, Texas. Both Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar suspended their campaigns yesterday and immediately threw their support behind centrist comrade Biden.

Fresh off a big win in the South Carolina primary, it appears that the once struggling Biden has found some footing as he prepares to vanquish the burgeoning Bernie Sanders and tenacious Elizabeth Warren in the race to the Democratic nomination.

Now the question becomes “Who will Joe Biden choose as his running mate for Vice President?” While the answer to that question isn’t set in stone by any means, a little room-reading and political calculus will reveal a binary choice.

Our friends at NewsOne are reporting that conversation online last night was about whether or not Biden will choose Kamala Harris (who was not on the endorsement stage last night) or cheated-Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as his running mate to become the first woman Vice President of the United States. At one point, Abrams was heavily associated with the Biden campaign, however…

But most recently, her name has been linked to Bernie Sanders, who won the New Hampshire primary and the Nevada Caucuses and has the lead among pledged delegates despite his second-place loss in South Carolina on Saturday. Online oddsmaker Bovada named Abrams as having the best chance of being the vice-presidential nominee, but it was for Sanders and not Biden. Abrams’s name was followed by Harris and Nina Turner, another Black woman and former Ohio senator who is one of Sanders’ top surrogates.

As for Harris, Biden told the Sacramento Bee’s California Nation podcast that “She’s qualified to be president, and I’d consider her for anything that she would be interested in”.

Biden has to pick Kamala or Stacey Abrams for VP, right? Ainno “coalition building” with two white guys on the ticket, right? — Jason, Jah, Leezy (@HipHopObama) March 3, 2020

It goes without saying that in order for a largely progressive Democratic party, there needs to be some diversity on the ticket. That means a person of color, specifically a Black person, even more specifically, a Black woman. Let’s be clear, there is NO path to presidential victory without the Black vote. While Black folks are more than capable of pragmatism, the political rerun of two white men running for office won’t exactly galvanize the community to come out and vote.

The Democratic nominee not only needs the Black vote, but he or she also needs a high voter turnout and the first Black woman Vice President is one helluva selling point.