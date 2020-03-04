Lori Harvey Talks Jamaican B’Day Trip And Addresses Lies About Her In The Media [VIDEO]

Lori Harvey has been a hot topic for some time now but the 23-year-old model and aspiring actress is now speaking out and giving the world a closer look into who she is and what her interests are. Last week Harvey, who has most recently been romantically linked to Future, sat down with the Pretty Little Thing : Behind Closed Doors podcast where she got really in depth about her favorite places (Paris and the Maldives top the list), her favorite things (horses and fashion) and her biggest influences.

You can watch the full interview below:

One thing that really stood out to us is that Lori admitted that blogs and media headlines do frustrate her but we really loved that she said, “If people want to believe the worst of you they will.”

She seems like such a strong young woman who puts a lot of faith and trust in her support network.

Lori’s been focused on her career in modeling and acting as of late, but she spoke at length in the interview about how she once rode horses competitively and wanted to pursue a career in equestrian sports. An injury put an end to those dreams.

She definitely looks happy horseback riding.

Lori credited her mom for helping her develop an interest in fashion and revealed that she was a tomboy for years thanks to being raised with brothers, who were into wrestling and other sports.

Lori also talked about how Dolce & Gabbana took a chance on her by having her walk the runway for their milennial muses show. She says the lookbook they shot as part of the campaign was one of the most fun experiences of her life.

Beautiful shoots for sure.

Lori also spoke about her recent trip to Jamaica for her 35th birthday.

The interviewer even snuck in a “Life Is Good” reference.

Did you learn anything new about Lori Harvey from this interview? Do you think she’s getting a bad rap or just trying to deflect some of the negative media attention? How much do you think it pays to be an ambassador for a brand like Pretty Little Thing — if you’re Lori Harvey?