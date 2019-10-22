She Really Did It: The Most BRUTAL Tweets About Nicki Minaj Marrying (Alleged) Trash Bag Kenneth Petty

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Nicki Minaj in Oslo.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Nicki Minaj’s Marriage Announcement Outrage

We all saw this coming eventually, right? Nicki Minaj is officially married apparently. She made this announcement on Instagram to confirm:

This is a huge bit of controversy as the her new hubby Kenneth Petty has been widely hated across the internet. First of all, he’s a registered sex offender among other things. There have been so many doubts about him since he popped on the scene as her bae less than a year ago.

Now the marriage announcement has Twitter dragging her, him and everyone in between. Peep the outrage and decide…fair or foul?

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.