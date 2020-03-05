Growth: Joe Budden Returns To ‘The Breakfast Club’ With His ‘State Of The Culture’ Cohosts [Video]

Joe Budden Returns To ‘The Breakfast Club’ With His ‘State Of The Culture’ Cohosts

Joe Budden is on a mission to let everyone know just how much he’s grown in the past few years, and that was on full display today as he returned to The Breakfast Club with his State Of The Culture cohosts Eboni Williams, Remy Ma, and Jinx.

During the conversation, Joe Budden speaks on his choice to leave Everyday Struggle just as it was becoming such a major hit. Remy Ma and Eboni talk about their personalities clashing on-screen and how different perspectives actually contribute to strengthening the show. Jinx and Joe discuss both coming from Complex REVOLT and how Joe had to open up to Jinx being on the program after initially not wanting him to be a part of it. They also touch the upcoming episodes as well as their unique group dynamic, what it is like working for REVOLT, and the true meaning behind Joe Budden’s “Pump It Up.”

The crew then turns over to discuss all the hot topics in the culture, including the hottest topic of the week: Megan The Stallion’s contract dispute.

Check out the interview down below to see everything the crew talks about in full: