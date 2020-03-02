All Love: Lil Baby Talks To Joe Budden About People Trying To Create Fake Beef Between Him & DaBaby [Video]

Lil Baby and DaBaby are two of the hottest rappers to emerge in the hip-hop game within the past few years. The two may share some similarities in their name, but when it comes to their style, appearance, home town, and even their sound: the two are completely different.

Last week, Lil Baby sat down with Joe Budden for his Youtube series, The Pull Up, and explained even with all the differences people still tried to pit them against each other in their earlier days. Sometimes fans–and people behind the scenes–can create fake beef between artists without the two people involved ever having anything to do with each other. With the power that social media has these days, it works more times than not, but in this case, these two didn’t let that happen.

In the interview, Lil Baby explains that before DaBaby exploded and became a star, the two already had a relationship. Lil Baby remembered DaBaby from wearing a diaper at SXSW a few years ago. Most importantly. his Quality Control labelmate Lil Marlo was friends with Da aby and brought him around while Lil Baby was taking off in his own right.

The fake beef people tried to create didn’t work as Lil Baby would hop on a remix WITH DaBaby before he blew up to show support. Even more recently, the pair collaborated on their single “Baby” and the remix to Drake & Future’s “Life Is Good”.

You can watch the full episode of The Pull Up here and watch Lil Baby discuss the fake beef attempt down below.