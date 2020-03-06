Chilombo: The Most Depressing Lyrics For Your Single A$$ To Cry To While Listening To Jhene Aiko’s New Album

1 of 7 ❯ ❮

Jhene Aiko is back. The songstress has a new album called “Chilombo” that dropped at midnight and it is classic Jhene. The album is full of breakup tunes and sad songs that has her fans all in their feelings. We get it, too. The album is a reflection of Aiko’s last year and she has had quite a lot happen. If you recall, she broke up with Big Sean and he started allegedly having a short fling with Ariana Grande again. Their breakup seemed to be for good. Then they came back together, making songs together. Now, they’re a full-on thing again. Even though, she’s back happy again, her album still has that classic “I’m single” feel that her fans have come to love and cry over. So let’s take a look at the lyrics from the album that are going to be your breakup IG captions and texts to those toxic boys in your life. Here we go… Jhené Aiko didn’t have to do me like this 😭😭🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uRjkoNE6Hn — Gaju (@__Gaju) March 6, 2020

i was wondering if you wanted to listen to jhené aiko's new album with me… pic.twitter.com/lsWvuQrwEx — sbe (@blubabyxo) March 6, 2020 1. Triggered (Freestyle) Wanna f*** you right now

I just turned the lights out now

And you know when the sun go down

That’s when it would all go down

Been a minute, been a while

Ain’t let nobody hit it since you hit it

You know you always know what to do wit’ it

Jhené Aiko pls it’s too early for this pic.twitter.com/XnAotQ2UYK — 🤲🏾 (@awoaaah) March 6, 2020 2. …Tryna let the time fly (Yeah)

Tryna let the time go by

Tryna let the time heal all

Tryna let the time kill all

Of our memories

All you meant to me

All that history

All that’s history

I’ll calm down eventually

Fall back eventually, please

Call me back eventually

Fall back into me, yeah

Maybe I’m overreacting

Baby, I don’t know what happened

Therapy costs $100. Listening to Jhené Aiko and taking snaps is free. The choice is yours ✨ pic.twitter.com/DOnWadyvYx — dolly 🇲🇼 (@dollydanielle_) March 6, 2020 3. None Of Your Concern I’ve been hearin’ things and seeing things and so it seems you movin’ on from me

Caught you on the scene with little miss thing, and trust me, she really don’t want beef

That’s besides the point, I’m disappointed as a homie, what is it you see?

I want better for you movin’ forward, what’s better for you than me?

Jhené said “just met your roommate put him on my to do list” …. “I just seen you new b*tch it boost my self esteem” pic.twitter.com/Ro4YZirMoP — Aloha Lilian (@Dragonfreckles) March 6, 2020 4. None Of Your Concern You’ve been hearin’ things and seeing things and so it seems I’m movin’ on my own

The audacity to question me, like you ain’t leave me out here on my own

I was traumatized and suicidal, I’m sick and tired, I am not to blame

Once I felt a way, but not today, I’m not afraid, now I can say

Get your b**** a** off of my phone, please leave me alone

I am not your girl anymore, you need to watch your tone

Don’t worry about who it is I’m f****’ or who I am lovin’, just know that it is not you

This isn’t up for discussion, I wish you good luck, man

When it comes to you

Jhené Aiko said “ Back up on my bullshit

Back up on the scene

Done dealing with you

Don't know how to deal with me

Done fuckin' with you, don't know how to love me

Done dealing with you, so I'm back, yeah (Bitch)” WOOOOOOOO 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/z8Ynut3ePY — AlyCat♡ (@Alycat69_) March 6, 2020 5. B.S. Seen you with your ex, I see you still about your old ways

Might just see him for the weekend, you say that’s a cold play

I be feelin’ triggered I-, don’t know how to let it go

Really you ain’t shit and I-, know I’m too emotional, hey (Hey)

Puttin’ me through it

He’s the only thing that’s been gettin’ me through it

He be comin’ through with it

And I hope you cool with it

I just met your roommate, put him on my to-do list

Doin’ me

Jhené’s New Album Got Me Texting All My Exes And Telling Them They Aint Shit #CHILOMBO pic.twitter.com/ms6JbqywTT — Azii🥀 (@AziiOkay) March 6, 2020 6. 10k Hours I know what it’s like to lose, do you? Do you?

Have you ever loved someone, then lost that one?

You can’t even call they phone

You can’t even ask how they day was

Nothing in life’s guaranteed, you’ll see, uh

I’m not being difficult, I just see things differently

When I say I wanna see you, that means something deeper to me I’ve been missing you for ten thousand hours (Thousand hours)

I cannot let go, ten thousand memories (Memories)

I’ve been missing you for ten thousand hours (Thousand hours), yeah

I cannot let go, ten thousand memories (Memories)