The Saddest Lyrics From Jhene Aiko's Chilombo Album
Chilombo: The Most Depressing Lyrics For Your Single A$$ To Cry To While Listening To Jhene Aiko’s New Album
Jhene Aiko is back. The songstress has a new album called “Chilombo” that dropped at midnight and it is classic Jhene. The album is full of breakup tunes and sad songs that has her fans all in their feelings. We get it, too. The album is a reflection of Aiko’s last year and she has had quite a lot happen.
If you recall, she broke up with Big Sean and he started allegedly having a short fling with Ariana Grande again. Their breakup seemed to be for good. Then they came back together, making songs together. Now, they’re a full-on thing again. Even though, she’s back happy again, her album still has that classic “I’m single” feel that her fans have come to love and cry over.
So let’s take a look at the lyrics from the album that are going to be your breakup IG captions and texts to those toxic boys in your life.
Here we go…
1. Triggered (Freestyle)
Wanna f*** you right now
I just turned the lights out now
And you know when the sun go down
That’s when it would all go down
Been a minute, been a while
Ain’t let nobody hit it since you hit it
You know you always know what to do wit’ it
2. …Tryna let the time fly (Yeah)
Tryna let the time go by
Tryna let the time heal all
Tryna let the time kill all
Of our memories
All you meant to me
All that history
All that’s history
I’ll calm down eventually
Fall back eventually, please
Call me back eventually
Fall back into me, yeah
Maybe I’m overreacting
Baby, I don’t know what happened
3. None Of Your Concern
I’ve been hearin’ things and seeing things and so it seems you movin’ on from me
Caught you on the scene with little miss thing, and trust me, she really don’t want beef
That’s besides the point, I’m disappointed as a homie, what is it you see?
I want better for you movin’ forward, what’s better for you than me?
4. None Of Your Concern
You’ve been hearin’ things and seeing things and so it seems I’m movin’ on my own
The audacity to question me, like you ain’t leave me out here on my own
I was traumatized and suicidal, I’m sick and tired, I am not to blame
Once I felt a way, but not today, I’m not afraid, now I can say
Get your b**** a** off of my phone, please leave me alone
I am not your girl anymore, you need to watch your tone
Don’t worry about who it is I’m f****’ or who I am lovin’, just know that it is not you
This isn’t up for discussion, I wish you good luck, man
When it comes to you
5. B.S.
Seen you with your ex, I see you still about your old ways
Might just see him for the weekend, you say that’s a cold play
I be feelin’ triggered I-, don’t know how to let it go
Really you ain’t shit and I-, know I’m too emotional, hey (Hey)
Puttin’ me through it
He’s the only thing that’s been gettin’ me through it
He be comin’ through with it
And I hope you cool with it
I just met your roommate, put him on my to-do list
Doin’ me
6. 10k Hours
I know what it’s like to lose, do you? Do you?
Have you ever loved someone, then lost that one?
You can’t even call they phone
You can’t even ask how they day was
Nothing in life’s guaranteed, you’ll see, uh
I’m not being difficult, I just see things differently
When I say I wanna see you, that means something deeper to me
I’ve been missing you for ten thousand hours (Thousand hours)
I cannot let go, ten thousand memories (Memories)
I’ve been missing you for ten thousand hours (Thousand hours), yeah
I cannot let go, ten thousand memories (Memories)
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.